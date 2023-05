PESHAWAR - Worst gas load-shedding continued all across the city and even at the cooking time, there was no gas supply in most areas as a result, the citizens were facing severe problems.

There were complaints from various localities of no gas supply in most areas of the city including Hashtnagri, Ramdas, Karimpura, Dalazak Road, Main Charsadda Road, Shami Road and the inner city. The citizens were facing numerous problems due to uncalled load-shedding hours and hours