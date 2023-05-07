Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Young girl ends life in Yaru Sher

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

DUKI    -    Young girl shot herself dead in Yaru Sher area of district Duki in Balochistan province. 

According to levies sources, young girl namely Bibi Siddiqa daughter of Wazir Khan Shado­zai committed suicide by shoot­ing herself in Yaru Sher area of district Duki in Balochistan province. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Duki and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has cre­ated a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further inves­tigation was being conducted by the authorities of levies station, Yaru Sher, however, motive of the incident could not be ascer­tained till filing this report.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023