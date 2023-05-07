Young girl ends life in Yaru Sher

DUKI - Young girl shot herself dead in Yaru Sher area of district Duki in Balochistan province.

According to levies sources, young girl namely Bibi Siddiqa daughter of Wazir Khan Shado­zai committed suicide by shoot­ing herself in Yaru Sher area of district Duki in Balochistan province. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Duki and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has cre­ated a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further inves­tigation was being conducted by the authorities of levies station, Yaru Sher, however, motive of the incident could not be ascer­tained till filing this report.