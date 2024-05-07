132 shops sealed, 38 booked over decanting

FAISALABAD - The civil defence department sealed 132 shops in addition to getting 38 shopkeepers booked over decanting in different parts during the last month.

A spokesman for the civil defence department said on Monday that teams under supervision of Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas launched a drive against illegal gas decanting. He said that during April, teams sealed 132 shops and got cases registered against 38 shopkeepers over gas decanting and violating rules of LPG gas refilling business.

The teams also confiscated material of 72 shops in addition to submitting challans against 61 violators to the court of special judicial magistrates during this period, he added.

2 plots sealed over illegal construction

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two residential plots on a charge of illegal construction in addition to removing encroachments from Satiana Road. A FDA spokesman said on Monday that Estate Officer FDA Aneeb Aslam Randhawa received complaints that owners of Plot No143 and 144 in Chuhar Majra had started illegal construction on his plots without approval of the map and permission of the concerned authority.

The FDA enforcement team sealed the plots and warned their owners to get their construction maps and plans approved.

Meanwhile, the FDA removed encroachments from Jhal Chowk Satiana Road by confiscating material of shopkeepers from public sites.

Three POs arrested

Chak Jhumra police succeeded in arresting three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in murder case after three months of the incident.

Police said here on Monday that accused Allah Ditta, Piran Ditta and Ashraf had alleged shot dead a citizen Nausher in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to his wife Nasreen near Chak No.159-RB three months ago.

The police had registered the murder cum attempt to murder case on January 28 and started investigation.

However, the team traced out whereabouts of the accused by using scientific lines and arrested them all after a successful raid.

Further investigation was underway,police added.

Rs 520m released for schemes of Wasa

As many as Rs 520 million was released for completing ongoing water supply and drainage schemes of the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the agency said on Monday that Rs100 million would be spent on main schemes while Rs 233.2 million would be used for enhancing capacity of disposal stations.

Similarly, Rs 135.7 million would be spent on de-silting and rehabilitation of drainage channels, he added.