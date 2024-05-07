270 acre forest land retrieved in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN - In compliance with the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, divisional administration has taken up the gigantic task of retrieving over 30,000 acres of forest area from land grabbers and initial activity from districts revealed 270 acres have been retrieved while the operation was still in progress across Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Presiding over a meeting via the video link, commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir expressed concerns over such a large state-owned area being exploited by land grabbers and ordered revenue and forest officials to revisit their respective records and retrieve all the state land from land grabbers through joint efforts.

Officials informed that a total 30,867 acre area was under illegal occupation including exactly 26,243 acres undergoing illegal crop cultivation and the remaining 4624 acres encroached upon. Secretary Forests South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi was in attendance via the video link while additional commissioner revenue Fakhar Ul Islam, additional deputy commissioner revenue and forest officials were present. The commissioner warned officials of action in case they failed to report the incidence of state land being occupied illegally by the land grabbers and ordered that those involved in usurping state resources be sent to jail.