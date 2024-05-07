306,850 children upto age of five years vaccinated across Larkana

LARKANA - A 8-days Oral Polio vaccination campaign concluded on Monday after vaccinating about 306,850 children upto the age of five years across the district.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro on Monday said about 904 mobile teams, 82 fixed and 8 transit teams were constituted to vaccinate polio drops to children at houses and other places including villages, bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets. Talking to media he said the staff involved in the drive, including mobile teams, to visit door to door while fixed centres had been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, and rural health centres as well as at various other spots to vaccinate children. DHO Larkana said that the district had been divided in union councils, union committees which were visited by trained teams to vaccinate the targeted population of children in those areas. He further said that follow-up efforts were also made on next day to ensure that each child up to the age of five had been administered anti-polio drops during the four days.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sherjeel Noor Channa also visited various localities of the Larkana district during the 8-days Oral Polio vaccination campaign and also witnessed the Administrating the OPV by the polio staff.