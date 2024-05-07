CM Maryam welcomes Saudi trade delegation

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday welcomed the Saudi trade delegation in Pakistan and termed Saudi Arabia an all-weather reliable brotherly country.

“Our historical fraternal relationship is changing into an economic partnership”, she said while welcoming the Saudi trade delegation coming to Pakistan. Expressing her best wishes for the success of the Pakistan- Saudi Arabia Investment Conference, Maryam Nawaz said that Saudi Arabia is an all-weather reliable brotherly country of Pakistan. “Holding the Pak-Saudi Arabia Investment Conference is a promise of prosperity”, she added.

Maryam Nawaz that the arrival of a 50-member delegation from 30 Saudi companies was a clear proof of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s attachment to Pakistan. She also described the direct agreement between Saudi and Pakistani investors a welcome step with far-reaching consequences for the country’s economy.