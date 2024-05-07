Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Commissioner inspects city’s uplift projects

Commissioner was briefed about challenges faced, particularly redirection of river flow

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood on Monday conducted a comprehensive tour of various ongoing mega development projects in the provincial capital. Accompanied by DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, the commissioner inspected the Ravi Bridge expansion project and the Controlled Access Corridor Band Road Lahore project. During the briefing by Chief Engineer LDA, it was highlighted that upon completion of the Ravi Bridge expansion project, residents will experience significant relief on major internal and external routes of the city. The commissioner was briefed about the challenges faced, particularly the redirection of river flow, which necessitated continuous efforts by teams working round the clock. Out of the 96 phases of the project, 91 have been completed, with work progressing on the remaining 7. Subsequently, the commissioner along with DG LDA Tahir Farooq, also visited both packages of the Band Road project. Work on Package 2 of the Band Road project is underway, with traffic flow management initiatives also in progress. The briefing emphasized the accelerated pace of work on both packages, with a focus on rapid completion. Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood directed authorities to expedite work on these mega projects, ensuring timely relief for Lahorites. Officials from LDA, NESPAK, and relevant departments were present during the inspection. Meanwhile, the commissioner chaired a review meeting regarding smog prevention measures at his office and stressed the importance of analyzing the adverse health effects of smog, emphasizing the need for research reports to formulate effective strategies. He commended the Water Commission for its efforts in combating environmental pollution. The commissioner instructed the Agriculture Department to provide machinery for the eradication of crop residues. He underscored a zero-tolerance policy against all sectors contributing to smog and directed authorities to monitor brick kilns, factories, and industrial units in accordance with smog prevention policies. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, Development Director Javed Rashid Chohan and representatives from LDA, Environment Department, Forest Department, and Cantonment Boards attended the meeting. DCs from all districts participated via video link.

Our Staff Reporter

