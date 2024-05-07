Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court extends interim bail of six PTI lawmakers

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   An anti-corruption court in Peshawar extended the interim bail of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers implicated in a case involving illegal appointments.

PTI leaders Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Mujahid Khan, and Ameer Farzand appeared in court, while Atif Khan and Tufail Anjum were absent.

These PTI lawmakers were accused of making illicit appointments in Mardan, resulting in financial loss to the treasury. A case was filed against them following an inquiry, and the anti-corruption court had previously granted them interim bail in this matter.

The court was informed that the previous lawyers representing the defendants had been appointed as law officers in the Advocate General Office, and their new counsels had yet to submit their licenses to the court. Consequently, their interim bail was extended until May 22.

Nawaz Sharif files plea for acquittal in Toshakhana reference

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024