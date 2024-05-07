Court extends interim bail of six PTI lawmakers

Peshawar - An anti-corruption court in Peshawar extended the interim bail of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers implicated in a case involving illegal appointments.

PTI leaders Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Mujahid Khan, and Ameer Farzand appeared in court, while Atif Khan and Tufail Anjum were absent.

These PTI lawmakers were accused of making illicit appointments in Mardan, resulting in financial loss to the treasury. A case was filed against them following an inquiry, and the anti-corruption court had previously granted them interim bail in this matter.

The court was informed that the previous lawyers representing the defendants had been appointed as law officers in the Advocate General Office, and their new counsels had yet to submit their licenses to the court. Consequently, their interim bail was extended until May 22.