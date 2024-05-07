Crackdown on illegal currency exchange intensifies

ISLAMABAD - A nationwide crackdown on elements involved in hundi and illegal currency exchange persists, as reported by the spokesperson of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Over the past four months, 267 raids were conducted targeting individuals engaged in the illegal exchange of hawala, hundi, and illegal currency exchange businesses. Consequently, 269 cases were registered, and 327 accused were apprehended, with investigations into 36 inquiries also concluded.

During this period, various zones across Pakistan reported significant actions against illegal currency exchange activities. Notably, Peshawar zone recorded 107 cases, Kohat zone 21 cases, Lahore zone 25 cases, Gujranwala zone 39 cases, Faisalabad zone 19 cases, Multan zone 16 cases, Islamabad zone 6 cases, Karachi zone 16 cases, Hyderabad zone 7 cases, and Balochistan zone 13 cases, leading to numerous arrests in the hawala hundi business.

The arrested individuals were found to be involved in currency exchange without proper licensing. In the span of four months, more than 62 crore 38 lac rupees worth of domestic and foreign currency were seized. This included 28,9036 US dollars and other foreign currencies worth more than 171.2 million rupees, along with over 371.7 million Pakistani rupees.

Furthermore, several shops were sealed during the nationwide raids, with the assistance of law enforcement agencies sought to apprehend the accused. Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir’s directives emphasized the utilization of all available resources to capture the culprits, with a particular focus on international agents involved in illegal currency trading.