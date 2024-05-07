Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Dacoits loot house of The Nation IT head’s brother

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A gang of five dacoits stormed the house of The Nation IT head’s brother, locking the family in a room and looting millions worth of gold, cash, and other items, police said on Monday.

According to the complainant Ashraf Fiaz, told the Chuhng police that he was present at his house situated near the house of his brother Qaiser Nadeem in Azmir Town Monday morning when a gang of five armed dacoits stormed into his house. They locked the family members in a room at gun point and fled with 14 tolas of gold jewellery, over 800,000 in cash, and TV sets, he said.

The complainant also reported that the dacoits were speaking Pashto among themselves. The dacoits can be clearly seen from the society’s CCTV cameras. Upon receiving the robbery report, the area police and relevant teams rushed to the scene.  The police registered a case based on the complainant’s verification of the incident and started investigation.

Our Staff Reporter

