DIG Faisal visits martyred Sub-Inspector’s family

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Lahore Police (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday visited the residence of martyred Sub Inspector Arshad and extended sympathy to his family. The DIG also offered Fateha for the departed soul. While interacting with the family of the martyr, DIG Faisal assured that the Lahore Police department stands united in solidarity with the bereaved family and shared their grief and sorrow, and further promised that every support would be provided to the family of the martyr. DIG Faisal Kamran also said that police martyrs are the asset of the department and the cowardly activities of criminals cannot deter high morale of police force. He said that the police force pays respect to the martyrs who died in the line of duty while trying to protect the lives and properties of the people. The Lahore Police force is like a family and the family members of the martyred policemen are also members of the same family. The welfare of the family members of the martyred is the top priority of the police department and the martyrs’ families would not be left alone, the DIG added.