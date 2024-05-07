Energy Transition Geopolitics

Energy transition refers to the shifting of the traditional energy framework towards an environmentally friendly and cost-effective mechanism. Traditional energy framework relies on fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and natural gas; the latterly suggested mechanism is reliant on solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. Given the climate change concerns, the world now seeks to mitigate its effects by all possible means. This is followed by intricate geopolitical interplay where China, the USA, Russia, and India are the significant players that the world at large looks at. Since the energy transition comes all along with national interests, the geopolitical landscape remains a fierce battlefield in which leading countries have begun making their moves carefully to turn the tides in their favour. For instance, China, in its pursuit of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, begins the work from home. It aims to upgrade the renewable infrastructure at maximum scale, erect the solar and wind powers, and lead the world from the forefront. And it, interestingly, leads the world in both solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing. In addition, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) initiated by China in 2013 is yet another reminder of how China is already leveraging its future-oriented policies, connecting China with Central Asia, Russia, and Europe through a network of railways, highways, and pipelines. The USA, on the other hand, under the different administrations, gives thorough importance to renewable energy targets at both federal and state levels.

It tackles this challenge by energy innovation, with investments in research and development and public-private partnerships. The Biden administration prioritizes climate action, rejoining the Paris Agreement and investing in renewable energy and clean transportation. The Putin-led Russia which leveraged its traditional energy resources very much over the decades reconsiders its approach and is pacing fast towards a sustainable mode of energy making. It is only because Russia knows that it maintains geopolitical influence for its natural resources, particularly gas and oil. So, Russia at no cost will afford to lag behind and get away with its standing in international politics.

Moreover, for the same geopolitical influence, India lately emerged to be the favourite of most of countries. It sees itself as an emerging economy; India as a result aims to elevate India’s image by initiating energy-generating projects. However, it does have challenges in managing the economy along with adopting environmentally-friendly policies. But in the long run, India’s consideration of it is what matters in general.

To discuss China and the USA in particular, both countries appear enthusiastic to take the bull by horns and, in particular, to make sure not to let each other surpass. However, given China’s approach, the reality dawns on us that China may possibly be a leading country in the future, for its market is getting bigger and the demand to import Chinese-made technology is also expanding exponentially, which the USA cannot see transpiring. This will hold China as a hegemonic nation. Consequently, the rest of the countries, particularly those of the developing ones will have to foster an amicable relationship with China. Currently, Pakistan is the prime example that leverages China’s friendship, of which the CPEC project merits attention, which helped Pakistan install several solar and hydropower plants. Pakistan, however, on account of political instability and perpetual economic crisis, has been unsuccessful in fully benefitting from it.

Through wisely-crafted policy and consistency in implementation, Pakistan can take this sector to new heights. In a similar vein, the other countries, to achieve the above-discussed goal, will have to strengthen their relationships with the countries that have taken the lead. It is then a diplomatic attitude that will save a country from being internationally isolated.

Sheeraz Ali

The writer is a freelance columnist.