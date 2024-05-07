FAST University, Metrix Pakistan organise annual NUTEC event

Peshawar - FAST University Peshawar, in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan, orchestrated a spectacular showcase of innovation, culture, and talent through the annual NUTEC event held in Peshawar.

NUTEC, a three-day extravaganza, is a cornerstone of the academic calendar at FAST Peshawar, renowned for its blend of technical and non-technical competitions alongside a vibrant array of social activities including mesmerising Qawali performances and exhilarating concerts.

This year’s NUTEC drew participation from universities across Pakistan, welcoming students from institutions such as FAST Islamabad, FAST Lahore, the University of Peshawar, and numerous others. With an audience of over 3,000 attendees, 25 distinguished speakers, and the engagement of 35 prominent companies, NUTEC 2024 emerged as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and networking.

A testament to the event’s significance, NUTEC 2024 received noteworthy support from the Culture, Sports, Tourism, Archaeology & Youth Affairs Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering youth engagement, innovation, and cultural preservation.

Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting such events, stating, “Metrix Pakistan always comes forward to support initiatives like NUTEC, providing students with the best possibilities for their growth and development.”

The event was graced by the presence of government officials, entrepreneurs, and notable figures from the industry, including the Founder and CEO of RankingGrow, Ammad Ali, who lauded the efforts of the organizers in creating a platform for nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

The highlight of NUTEC was undoubtedly the impressive prize pool of Rs700,000, distributed across various categories encompassing eGaming, tech events, business, sports, arts, and social activities.

Among the standout competitions, the IdeaPad competition witnessed intense competition, culminating in the victory of “LenzoSense” by Shyk Paracha & Ayesha Umer, who were awarded a cash prize of PKR 30,000 for their innovative idea.

During the closing ceremony, Secretary of the Culture, Sports, Tourism, Archaeology & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Bakhtiar Khan, delivered a poignant message emphasising the immense tourism potential of the region.

Dr Khan underscored the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse offerings of KP, ranging from ancient religious sites to the vibrant Pakhtoon culture.

“Tourism in KP holds tremendous potential, with its lush forests, meandering rivers, and rich cultural tapestry. However, sustainability remains paramount, and we must address challenges such as deforestation and climate change to ensure the preservation of our natural resources,” remarked Dr Khan.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of tourism, Dr. Khan commended the students for their innovative projects in software development and videography, urging them to continue leveraging their skills for the betterment of KP’s tourism sector.

President NUTEC Taimoor Hassan said, “We Want to Establish the Best Ecosystem for the Students”.

In conclusion, NUTEC 2024 served as a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and cultural celebration. As Pakistan continues its journey towards progress and prosperity, events like NUTEC exemplify the boundless potential of its youth to drive positive change and innovation.