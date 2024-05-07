Feast and famine

Imagine a world where industrialised nations discard mountains of perfectly edible food – misshapen vegetables deemed unfit for supermarket shelves, expiring yogurt cartons past their “sell by” date, or entire harvests left to rot due to logistical glitches. This grotesque feast for the landfill unfolds in stark contrast to the unimaginable hunger gnawing at the bellies of millions across the globe. In war-torn Yemen, a skeletal child with hollow eyes stares back at us, a heartbreaking testament to a world where food security is a cruel illusion. This is not dystopian fiction; it is the grotesque reality we face. The UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) 2024 Food Waste Index Report unveils a horrifying truth: 1.05 billion tonnes of food, enough for 1 billion meals daily, were squandered in 2022 alone. This is not just a statistic; it is a human tragedy playing out across the globe – a grotesque feast for the landfill, a famine for the forgotten.

The narrative of food waste often blames developed nations, painting a picture of overflowing refrigerators in affluent neighborhoods symbolising our extravagance. But the UNEP report shatters this simplistic view. Food waste is a global crisis, a monstrous imbalance in a world teetering on the brink. In South Sudan, a brutal civil war has plunged millions into famine, their cries for sustenance drowned out by the clatter of discarded food in distant supermarkets. Venezuela, once a wealthy oil producer, now grapples with hyperinflation, forcing families to make agonising choices – a single, meager meal or essential medicine?

Pakistan, a land blessed with fertile soil and abundant harvests, exemplifies the heartbreaking injustice of plenty amidst scarcity. Poor post-harvest handling practices and inadequate storage facilities lead to the squandering of valuable food resources. Meanwhile, in developed nations, supermarkets discard perfectly edible produce for minor cosmetic imperfections, prioritising aesthetics over sustenance. Consumers, bombarded by marketing tactics and bulk discounts, succumb to the allure of “more,” often leading to excessive purchases and subsequent waste. The lack of awareness regarding proper storage and expiration dates only compounds the issue, resulting in significant losses at the household level.

This imbalance in the global food system is not just morally reprehensible, it is economically illogical. The resources wasted – water, fertilizer, land, labor – could be used to nourish millions. Consider the hidden costs embedded in wasted food. The water used to irrigate crops discarded before reaching consumers, the fuel used to transport food that rots in transit, the energy used to refrigerate and store food only to be thrown away – all contribute to our environmental crisis. Food waste is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating climate change, a vicious cycle where the consequences of our actions come full circle, further impacting agricultural productivity and exacerbating food insecurity.

The social costs are even more heart-wrenching. In a world where millions go hungry, food waste is a slap in the face to those struggling to put food on the table. It is a broken system that prioritises profit margins over people’s basic needs. We see this disparity reflected in the rise of food banks in wealthy nations, a grim reminder of the abundance some enjoy while others face the daily struggle for sustenance.

Innovation can be a powerful weapon in this fight. Imagine a world where technology helps us optimise food production and distribution, minimising waste at every step of the supply chain. Supporting small-scale farmers practicing sustainable agriculture can not only improve food security but also empower local communities. Educating consumers about proper food storage and planning meals to reduce waste is crucial. Governments can play a vital role by implementing stricter regulations on food safety standards and promoting policies that incentivise food donation programs.

The food waste crisis is a global call to action. We must acknowledge our shared responsibility and implement concerted solutions to build a more sustainable and equitable food system. In Pakistan, tackling food waste holds the potential to alleviate hunger, ensure food security, and mitigate environmental degradation. Let us not stand by as food rots while millions go hungry. Let us work together to ensure food reaches those who need it most, not the landfills. This is not just about efficiency; it is about humanity. It is about ensuring that every child, regardless of their zip code or the political climate of their nation, has access to the basic right of a nourishing meal. We cannot continue to live in a world where some devour while others starve. It is time to break this immoral cycle and create a future where food security is a reality, not a distant dream.

Let’s choose compassion over convenience, sustainability over wastefulness, and build a world where food truly nourishes humanity, not landfills.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.