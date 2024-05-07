Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Govt continuing operation against power pilferage

Web Desk
11:58 AM | May 07, 2024
The relevant government departments are continuing operation against power pilferage.

According to the latest statistics, ninety-one billion rupees have been collected from across the country and more than six nine thousand electricity thieves arrested.

Over the last one week or so, the concerned departments collected 0.13 billion rupees from electricity thieves in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Islamabad. 

0.272 billion rupees were recovered from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta and tribal districts.
