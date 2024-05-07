JI Emir seeks recommendations for pro-farmers’ sit-in outside CM’s office

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has formed a committee to finalise recommendations for the upcoming pro-farmer sit-in outside the Punjab Chief Minister’s office in Lahore. During a meeting held at Mansoorah under his leadership on Monday, he received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing farmers’ protests throughout Punjab and Sindh. Rehman emphasized that the JI remains steadfast in its support for the farmers and is determined to compel the government to reconsider its decision regarding the non-procurement of wheat. The committee, headed by JI Vice-Emir Liaqat Baloch, comprises members including JI Kissan Chapter President Sardar Zafar Hussain, as well as JI Emirs from JI northern, central and southern chapters of Punjab Dr. Tariq Saleem, Javed Kasuri, and Rao Zafar. JI Vice-Emirs and the Secretary-General were present at the meeting. It was unanimously agreed that the protest movement and campus activities in different districts of Punjab and Sindh would persist until the final decision, to be announced by JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. Meanwhile, the protest campus organized by farmers under the JI banner continued on Monday, marking the fourth day of the ongoing movement. A significant turnout of farmers, workers, and JI supporters participated in the campus activities. The leaders reiterated the demand for the govt to reconsider its stance on wheat procurement and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the wheat import scandal.

They denounced the government’s false promises to the farming community and expressed unwavering solidarity with the farmers’ cause. Criticizing the government’s policies, they accused the authorities of perpetrating economic hardships on the farming community and affirmed the JI’s unwavering support for the farmers’ demands.