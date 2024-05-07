Mentally disturbed man kills wife

SWABI - A mentally disturbed man slaughtered his wife in Jalbai village on Sunday, said police.

Registering an FIR in Tordher Police Station, Abdur Nabi told police that his father Mohammad Nabi had knocked the door of his room after midnight and told him that he killed his mother, he rushed to the room and found his mother dead. He said that his father is mentally disturbed and is under treatment.

The police raided various areas to nab the accused but could not succeed so far. The police have registered an FIR and started investigation.

Meanwhile a man was allegedly killed by his friend outside a local mosque in Dara village where they exchanged hot words. Police Station officials said that Waqar Khan and Wali Mohammad were close friends.

On Sunday after exchanging hot words with each other Wali took out a pistol and allegedly killed Waqar outside the mosque.

The Swabi City Police Station has registered an FIR and started investigation.