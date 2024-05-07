Minister stresses collective efforts to uplift underprivileged class

LAHORE - A delegation of the British High Commission, British Council and UNICEF led by Clara Strandhoj, head of the British High Commission Lahore, visited the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal office here on Monday. The delegation held a meeting with Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt and explored potential collaboration in several social welfare projects. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Social Welfare Iqbal Hussain, Director General of Social Welfare Aamna Munir, Ali Naqvi from FCDO, Deputy Head of the British High Commission Saeed Ul Hassan, Tanya Durani from UNFPA, Yasmin Zaidi and Arshad Mahmood from Aawaz II, and Zahida Manzoor and Azlan Butt from UNICEF. During the session, the secretary of social welfare provided an orientation on potential collaboration in several social welfare projects with partners. Social Welfare Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt expressed gratitude to Clara Strandhoj and the delegation, emphasizing the importance of uplifting underprivileged classes through mutual cooperation with the British High Commission and other stakeholders. He stressed the need for strict implementation of legislation concerning gender-based violence, assistance to victims, and prevention of child marriage.Highlighting the role of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he emphasized the importance of timely enforcement of laws, especially through programmes aimed at assisting vulnerable women and children. Plans were discussed for improving conditions in shelters, orphanages, and other institutions, with a focus on better exit strategies for those leaving such facilities. The minister also outlined initiatives to integrate transgender individuals into society through training programmes in various fields and ensuring complete protection against gender-based violence for women of all religions. Regarding welfare programmes, the minister highlighted the digital registration for disabled individuals under the Himmat Card and Nigheban Card programmes, along with efforts to provide interest-free loans to the disabled. Clara Strandhoj expressed gratitude for the discussions, affirming the British High Commission’s commitment to cooperating with the Social Welfare Department for the welfare of vulnerable segments of society, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. In recognition of her efforts, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt presented Clara Strandhoj with a shield at the conclusion of the meeting.