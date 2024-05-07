OIC’s Voice

Organisation of Islamic Summit’s (OIC) 15th session in Gambia sent out a strong message on Gaza to the world. The joint call of the summit was clear and explicit: the massacre of Palestinians by Israel must be brought to an end at once. Since October 7, OIC has held multiple special and emergency meetings to discuss and voice the position of the Muslim world. The OIC’s position is unchanged and it is gradually exerting itself as the sole, most unified organisation of all the Islamic countries of the world.

One might cynically ask what becomes of these sessions and condemnations. Why have we not succeeded yet in bringing a complete stop to the brutal killings of innocent Palestinians? While there is truth in that argument, we must not forgo these diplomatic channels, which may be the only way that will eventually bring a settlement to the long-standing disputed territories of Palestine and Gaza. Pakistan’s stance at the OIC also reiterated what it aspires to see; Palestine coming into the fold of the United Nations as an independent state and the borders to be restored to pre-1967 arrangement.

In addition to Gaza, Pakistan also convincingly put forth the case for Kashmir. Urging an “action plan” on Indian Occupied Kashmir from the platform of OIC suggests clearly that Pakistan is not backing off from the commitment it made right when it earned its freedom – the promise to stand by and stand with all the people of the world striving for self-determination. It is remarkable how the OIC and by default the Muslim countries have come together on the issue of Islamophobia. The appointment of a Special Envoy on Islamophobia is another important step that the OIC has taken.

35000 Palestinians have lost their lives and we have yet to gather a complete figure for the lives that have been lost to Indian oppression in Kashmir. The OIC will keep repeating its stance and will keep pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful, UN-aligned resolution of Kashmir. This consistency in a call to action raises the cost for the West with every passing day. Out of the 57 members of the OIC, the West has strategic relations with the Gulf countries specifically. These relations are hard to compromise or give up because economic interdependencies are huge. About time, the West pays heed to not just the voice of the Muslim world but also the screams coming out from inside.