Pakistan bag one gold, two bronze medals in Asian Ju Jitsu Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s five-member team won one gold and two bronze medals by showing excellent performances in their respective events of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship that was held in Abu Dhabi from 3 and 8 May 2024. Muhammad Yusuf Ali and Umar Yasin defeated Kazakhstan in the final to win the gold for Pakistan in the U-18 Duo Classic event, while Isra Waseen and Kainat Arif won two bronze medals for Pakistan in the senior women’s category of Duo Show and Duo Classic. Chairman Pakistan Ju Jitsu Federation Khalil Ahmad Khan congratulated the team on their success and said: “Pakistan has achieved many laurels in Asia in the senior category but for the first time, Pakistan has become Asian champion in U-18 which is a matter of great pride for Pakistan and shows the great talent our youth has.” He further said: “All members of the team and the federation deserve congratulations and National Training Camp by the Pakistan Sports Board has proven beneficial. The PSB Director General also congratulated the young players of Pakistani team on their brilliant performance and for winning the gold medal. Pakistan had participated in the tournament as the smallest team due to lack of funds and patronage while other countries such as Kazakhstan participated with 250 players, Uzbekistan with 130 players and even Indian team with 73 players in the event. More than 1500 athletes from 30 countries are participating in this event in Abu Dhabi.