Pakistan Wapda crowned National Gymnastics champions

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda successfully defended its title by winning the 53rd National Gymnastics Championship. WAPDA secured 6 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals in the championship while Pakistan Army remained runners-up with 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals. Wapda athlete Muhammad Afzal was declared the best gymnast of the event. WAPDA won gold medals in pommel horse, rings, vault, horizontal bar and team categories, silver medals in pommel horse, vault, parallel bar and floor categories and bronze medals in parallel bar, floor and horizontal bar categories. POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, who gave away trophies to the winning teams. The two-day Championship was held at Government College University Lahore. As many as eight teams participated in the Championship including Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Pakistan Army, Railways, Police and WAPDA.