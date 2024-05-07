The First War of Independence, also known as the Indian Rebellion of 1857, was a widespread uprising against British colonial rule in India. Sparked by various grievances, including cultural insensitivity, economic exploitation, and religious discord, the rebellion spread across much of northern and central India. Although ultimately suppressed by the British, the uprising marked a significant turning point in India’s struggle for independence, inspiring future generations to resist colonial oppression and fight for self-determination. Its legacy resonates today as a symbol of national pride, resilience, and the ongoing quest for justice and sovereignty in post-colonial societies around the world.