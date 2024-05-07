Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“We will if we are victorious, enjoy the fruits of victory. If defeated and killed on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation.” –Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi

Past in Perspective
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The First War of Independence, also known as the Indian Rebellion of 1857, was a widespread uprising against British colonial rule in India. Sparked by various grievances, including cultural insensitivity, economic exploitation, and religious discord, the rebellion spread across much of northern and central India. Although ultimately suppressed by the British, the uprising marked a significant turning point in India’s struggle for independence, inspiring future generations to resist colonial oppression and fight for self-determination. Its legacy resonates today as a symbol of national pride, resilience, and the ongoing quest for justice and sovereignty in post-colonial societies around the world.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024