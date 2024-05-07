PML-N bigwigs mull strategy to confront wheat crisis

Law minister briefs meeting on implications of SC’s decision regarding reserved seats.

LAHORE - Amid the lingering wheat crisis which has put the PML-N on the defensive, party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif Monday chaired a consultative meeting on how to come out of the fiasco in the middle of the protest movement launched by the farmers for acceptance of their demands.

The meeting took place at the central party secretariat in Model Town Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also participated in the meeting besides senior party leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Bilal Azhar Kiani and Anushay Rahman. Maryam Nawaz briefed the meeting on the wheat procurement crisis and informed about the priorities and policies of her provincial government, according to the party sources. The PML-N leaders reportedly recommended action against those responsible for creating an artificial shortage of wheat in the preceding year to justify import of the commodity. They also stressed upon both the federal and provincial governments of the PML-N to prepare a mechanism to ensure a fair price of wheat for the farmers.

While the findings of an inquiry on wheat import are still awaited, the farmers across Punjab are on the streets for the last two weeks demanding procurement of their produce at the fixed rate. The Opposition led by the PTI is supporting their demands and has planned a sit-in outside Punjab Chief Ministers office to express solidarity with the famers.

Also, Federal Minister for Law Barrister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the meeting on the implications of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding reserved seats. Consultations were also held regarding the upcoming General Council meeting of the PML-N scheduled for May 11. Ahsan Iqbal briefed on the objectives and purposes of the General Council meeting. The organization matters of the party’s new setup were also discussed in the meeting, the party sources said.