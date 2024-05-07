Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest bike lifter

Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested a motorbike lifter in an encounter near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road Police Station. According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Station House Officer Qazi Shahzad was on patrolling duty in American Quarters area when they asked the two suspects to stop for checking. The suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape.  One suspect identified as Gustasab Swati received a gunshot and was was rounded up but his accomplice managed to flee. The spokesman claimed that Swati had been booked in eight cases of  motorbike snatching, street crimes and other offences. The police also recovered a pistol with bullets from his possession. The injured criminal was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024