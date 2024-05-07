Police rescue married woman after brothers attempt to kidnap her

MULTAN - Old Kotwali police Multan foiled an attempt by brothers to kidnap their married sister outside the district courts in Multan on Monday, sometime after she was allowed by a court to join her husband. Police spokesman said that Asma (27) had married a man of her choice against the wishes of family and the matter reached the court. The woman had appeared before a court and expressed her willingness to live with her husband and her request was granted. However, while she was outside the district court to go along with her husband, her brothers got hold of her, slapped her and forced her to accompany them on a motorcycle.

The girls raised hue and cry which attracted people who tried to stop them, however, in the meantime, a police team from PS Old Kotwali also reached there and saved the girl.

One accused was arrested but the rest managed to escape, police spokesman said adding that the girl was allowed to go along with her husband.

Remaining accused would be arrested soon.

CPO Sadiq Ali said that police was committed to protect every individual from aggressor and added that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.