PPP CEC to decide on joining federal govt: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the party’s Central Executive Committee will decide about joining the federal cabinet or now.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the PPP is committed to keeping the government intact and functional in parliament. “We will decide on inclusion in the government (joining the federal cabinet) through the party’s executive council. Only real democratic leadership can pull the country out of crises,” he said in a media interaction. The PPP leader said legislative power belongs solely to parliament, “and constitutional amendments and legislation for national public interests and reforms are the pride of the Pakistan Peoples Party. However, the party does not support legislation for individual interests.”

Bukhari demanded action from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against those responsible for the wheat import scandal, likening it to treachery against the nation, and urged for immediate disclosure of facts. He said despite abundant wheat production, “why was permission granted for the import of millions of tons of wheat.” He said the wheat import scandal has caused the national treasury billions of rupees in losses. “Despite bumper wheat crops, farmers are on the roads,” he contended. He emphasized the need to protect the rights of farmers for economic prosperity and agricultural development. “The Punjab government should ensure wheat procurement to provide relief to farmers, rather than burdening them with obligations, so that farmers are not disappointed next year. He stressed that politics is not about confrontation but about flexible approaches and dialogue,” he added. Bukhari warned against those who seek to turn the sacred field of unity and consensus into hatred and enmity.