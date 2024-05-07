Regional passport offices in Lahore, Karachi begin round-the-clock operations

In compliance with directives from the Ministry of Interior, one passport office in both Lahore and Karachi will operate round the clock.

As per a notification issued by the ministry, the regional passport office in Garden Town, Lahore, will remain open to the public 24/7, while in Karachi, the regional passport office at Awami Markaz will be operational 24 hours a day.

Services will be provided to the public in three shifts at these regional offices.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced via a social media post on X that this initiative would make access to passport office facilities easier and more convenient for citizens at any time.