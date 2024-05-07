Revenues of Chinese SOEs up 3.2 percent

BEIJING - China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) posted increased revenue in the first quarter of this year (Q1), according to official data released Monday. These SOEs generated 19.81 trillion yuan (about 2.79tr US dollars) in operating revenue in Q1, up 3.2pc from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. The combined profits of SOEs increased 2.8pc year on year to 1.08tr yuan in the first three months, the ministry said. SOEs saw their debt-to-asset ratio reach 65 percent as of the end of March, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous year, according to the ministry. These figures, which exclude financial firms, were collected from SOEs in provincial-level regions and those administered by the central government.