Telecom companies express concerns over blocking SIMs of non-filers

The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) on Monday declared the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) move to block SIMs of the non-filers as a violation of the Pakistan Telecommunication Act.

The telecom companies have penned a letter to the Ministry of Information Technology and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), highlighting concerns and legal constraints regarding the blocking of 500,000 SIMs of non-filers.

The letter emphasizes that telecom companies are mandated to provide uninterrupted services to consumers under the Telecom Act. It underscores that the sudden blocking of mobile SIMs contravenes legal provisions, potentially inviting legal action from affected customers.

They assert that the decision lacks a comprehensive review of constitutional and legal aspects, posing a threat to taxpayers’ rights and the telecom industry.

The letter advocates for compliance with prevailing legal requirements before the termination of SIMs, urging for transparency in implementing tax laws.

Additionally, it calls for a mass media campaign to raise awareness about the ban on non-filers, emphasizing the importance of informed public discourse.

The telecom industry emphasizes the need for adherence to legal procedures and transparency in enforcing tax laws, urging the FBR to reconsider the implementation of the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) in light of legal complexities and consumer rights.

Last week, the PTA opposed blocking of sim cards of over 500,000 tax non-filers.

In a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), PTA stated that blocking these SIMs would not be in line with their system.

PTA noted that a large number of women use mobile SIMs which are registered against men’s names. They stated that no restrictions are being imposed on the issuance of new SIMs to non-filers.

The telecommunication authority also questioned the procedure for restoring the SIM cards of those who come under the tax net.

The authority clarified that they are not legally bound to block SIMs and blocking SIMs would also harm digitalization and the telecom economy.