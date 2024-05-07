Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Two held with contraband

Agencies
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -  Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two criminals including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and a pistol from their possession. On the direction of DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, a team of Jhal Chakian police station raided and nabbed a notorious drug peddler identified as Muhammad Hayyat red-handed and recovered 1.2 kg hashish, cash and a pistol 30 bore from him. Meanwhile, Tarkhanwala police arrested a proclaimed offender Nasrullah who was wanted by police in more than a dozen cases. Further investigation was underway.

Agencies

