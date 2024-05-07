Visit of Saudi delegation to augur well for Pakistan’s future: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that the visit of Saudi delegation headed by its Deputy Minister for Investment will augur well for the country's future.

Chairing cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the head of Saudi delegation was appreciative of the determination and preparation demonstrated by the cabinet members during the investment conference.

The Prime Minister commended the role played by the cabinet members especially the commerce, petroleum and the finance as well as the secretaries during Pakistan-Saudi investment conference. He expressed the confidence that they will continue to work with the same commitment for a better future of the country.

