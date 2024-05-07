Whether Imran was aware of sensitivity of secret documents: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD - During the hearing in appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday raised question whether Imran Khan was aware of sensitivity of the secret documents and he exhibited negligence?

A special bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals moved by Imran and Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher. At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Latif Khosa Advocate informed the IHC Chief Justice that the hearing of bail petitions in the 190-million-pounds case was still pending. At this, Justice Aamer remarked that he would fix the hearing in this matter on May 8 as the previous cause list of the regular cases was suspended owing to his illness. The FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah also appeared before the court and apprised the bench that all cipher telegrams with “classified stamp” are disposed of after six months, even if these are “declassified”.

He argued that the National Security Committee (NSC) had decided to demarche on March 31, which marked the completion of the prescribed procedure for the classified document, except for sending back its copies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He apprised the court that all cipher copies had been sent back to the foreign ministry, except the one which was with the former prime minister Khan.

Later, the foreign office disposed of all copies of the classified telegram, he added.

The IHC Chief Justice asked that can an accused be defended in the absence of a defence lawyer or it would lessen the importance of the defendant’s testimony? The FIA prosecutor stated that there was no need to ensure the defence lawyer’s presence during a testimony under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Justice Aamer also questioned the legality of the sentence on both charges of “wilful” and “negligence” loss of the classified document.

He asked that whether former prime minister Imran Khan was aware of sensitivity of the secret documents and he exhibited negligence?

Hamid Shah defended the outcome as both charges would be imposed on the accused person’s separate acts on different occasions. He continued saying that the diplomatic cable cannot be taken away from its dedicated place as the authorities need to make special security arrangements for the container where the cipher is placed.

Justice Miangul Hassan asked whether former principal secretary Azam Khan personally signed the confirmation receipt after receiving the classified document. Shah replied that Azam’s staff had received the cipher’s copy and later, he handed over the same copy to the former premier. He also informed the IHC bench that he will conclude his arguments this week.

The Advocate General Islamabad submitted an application for submission of the FIR and the relevant record in the abduction of Azam Khan. The IHC bench accepted the plea and deferred the hearing till May 8 for further proceedings.