World Day of Portuguese Language marked

ISLAMABAD - The World Day of the Portuguese Language was celebrated yesterday by the embassies of Portugal and Brazil in Islamabad, as they are the founding members of the Comunidade dos Países de Língua Portuguesa (CPLP) Portuguese Speaking Countries Community. CPLP comprises nine full member states (Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Moçambique, Guiné-Bissau, Cabo Verde, S.Tomé e Príncipe, Guiné Equatorial, and Timor-Leste). Additionally, CPLP has around 30 other states and international organizations as associate observer members. In a joint message, Ambassador Frederico Silva of Portugal to Pakistan and Ambassador Olyntho Vieira of Brazil congratulated the enthusiasts of the Portuguese language.

In the context of celebrating the 2024 World Day of the Portuguese Language and Lusophone Cultures in Pakistan, the embassies of Brazil and Portugal have organized a program of events and activities in Lahore and Islamabad, in collaboration with several Pakistani universities, Aga Khan Culture Service, and Alhamra Art Centre.

As a special guest, Guiomar de Grammont, a renowned Brazilian author, dramatist, curator, and professor from the UNESCO-classified World Heritage city of Ouro Preto in the State of Minas Gerais, will participate in the events in Pakistan.

Starting from the early 15th century, the Portuguese language sailed across the seas, spreading from its birthplace in Western Europe to various locations on all five continents.

As the sea brings and takes, language is a shared construct. Many Portuguese words have been incorporated into numerous other languages and dialects around the world, including Urdu. Shared terms like “chave,” “mesa,” and “camisa” exemplify this relationship. Conversely, many words from these languages and dialects have enriched the Portuguese language, such as “Shal” and “Oxalá” from Urdu.

In 2009, the CPLP officially established the 5th of May as the World Day of the Portuguese Language. Ten years later, in 2019, during the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference, this day was proclaimed as the World Day of the Portuguese Language and Lusophone Cultures. Speakers of Portuguese are referred to as “Lusophones” (lusófonos).

A Romance language, Portuguese is one of the most widely spoken languages globally. It is the native language of over 260 million people across nine countries spanning four continents (Portugal in Europe; Brazil in America; East Timor in Asia; Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, S.Tomé and Principe, and Equatorial Guinea in Africa), making it the most spoken language in the Southern Hemisphere.

Each of the nine countries in CPLP contributes to the development of the language, each with its own accent, local expressions, and culture.

In their joint message, the envoys stated that the Portuguese language is “our common language, our common heritage, but there remains an enormous space for the development of each culture’s own particularities.”

Authors such as Fernando Pessoa in Portugal; Guimarães Rosa in Brazil; Mia Couto in Mozambique; Pepetela in Angola; Ruy Cinnati in East Timor; Germano Almeida in Cape Verde; Alda do Espirito Santo in S.Tomé e Principe; and Abdulai Silá in Guinea-Bissau, illustrate the masterful and innovative ways in which the Portuguese Language can be wielded. Currently, Portuguese is among the most used languages in international communication due to its global geographical reach, which includes strong historical or diaspora-driven presence in places like Goa, Damão, and Diu in India; Macau in China; Galiza in Spain; Senegal, Namibia, and South Africa in Africa; Venezuela and Uruguay in Latin America; Australia in Oceania; and the USA and Canada in North America.