Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

on Sunday formed a 14-member

special committee to inquire into

the alleged leaked video of fellow

Senator Azam Swati.

A notification to this effect was

issued by Joint Secretary Rabeea

Anwar. The special committee has

been tasked with compiling and

presenting its report into the matter within 30 days. The special

committee consists of leaders of

all political parties elected to the

upper house of the parliament.

Members of Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N), the

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),

the Pakistan People’s Party

(PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

Pakistan (JUI-P), Baloch Awami

Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi

Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P),

National Party (NP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP),

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Baloch

National Party (BNP), Pakistan Muslim League-Functional

(PML-F), Awami National Party

(ANP), Pakistan Muslim League

(PML-Q) and independent candidates are part of the committee. Senator Swati, however, has

been excluded from the committee. Instead, his party and senate colleague Mohsin Aziz has

been included in the committee.

The notification said that in

their first meeting, the committee

will elect its chairperson while

it will have 30 days to complete

its probe and submit a report.

The notification explained that

this had been done to “avoid any

conflict of interest”. The committee consists of Senator Azam

Nazeer Tarar (PML-N), Senator

Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Senator Syed

Yousuf Raza Gilani (PPP), Senator

Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

(JUI-P), Senator Anwar-ul-Haq

Kakar (BAP), Senator Syed Faisal

Ali Subzwari (MQM-P), Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo

(NP), Senator Sardar Muhammad

Shafeeq Tareen (PKMAP), Senator Mushtaq Ahmed (JI), Senator

Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah

(PML-F), Senator Hidayatullah

Khan (ANP), Senator Kamil Ali

Agha (PML) and Senator Dilawar

Khan (Independent Group).

On Saturday, Sanjrani had

announced to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe

into the allegations leveled by

PTI Senator Azam Swati that

compromising videos of him

with his wife had been recorded

during his stay in Quetta. During

his presser, an emotional Swati

broke down and requested Sanjrani to look into his allegations.

The committee members will

decide by themselves who will

be their convener. The committee will investigate all aspects of

the alleged leaked video of Swati.

The Federal Investigation Agency

(FIA) Saturday said the obscene

video circulating on the Internet

about Senator Azam Swati was

analysed forensically and found

to be fake. According to the FIA,

the initial Video/ Audio and

Frame to Frame forensic Analysis has been carried out on the

viral video as per International

Forensic Analysis standard. Initial forensic analysis revealed that

video has been edited and different video clips have been joined

with defaced faces. “Further

analysis revealed that faces have

been swapped in the images using photoshop. The press conference by the Honorable Senator, in

which he has shown his concerns

warrant a proper investigation,” it

added. FIA requested Azam Swati

to lodge a complaint with FIA and

share his concerns about the reason for thinking it authentic. FIA

said prima facie, it is a fake video,

edited with deep fake tools to

create misunderstanding and defame the honourable Senator.