ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani
on Sunday formed a 14-member
special committee to inquire into
the alleged leaked video of fellow
Senator Azam Swati.
A notification to this effect was
issued by Joint Secretary Rabeea
Anwar. The special committee has
been tasked with compiling and
presenting its report into the matter within 30 days. The special
committee consists of leaders of
all political parties elected to the
upper house of the parliament.
Members of Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N), the
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),
the Pakistan People’s Party
(PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam
Pakistan (JUI-P), Baloch Awami
Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi
Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P),
National Party (NP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP),
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Baloch
National Party (BNP), Pakistan Muslim League-Functional
(PML-F), Awami National Party
(ANP), Pakistan Muslim League
(PML-Q) and independent candidates are part of the committee. Senator Swati, however, has
been excluded from the committee. Instead, his party and senate colleague Mohsin Aziz has
been included in the committee.
The notification said that in
their first meeting, the committee
will elect its chairperson while
it will have 30 days to complete
its probe and submit a report.
The notification explained that
this had been done to “avoid any
conflict of interest”. The committee consists of Senator Azam
Nazeer Tarar (PML-N), Senator
Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Senator Syed
Yousuf Raza Gilani (PPP), Senator
Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri
(JUI-P), Senator Anwar-ul-Haq
Kakar (BAP), Senator Syed Faisal
Ali Subzwari (MQM-P), Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo
(NP), Senator Sardar Muhammad
Shafeeq Tareen (PKMAP), Senator Mushtaq Ahmed (JI), Senator
Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah
(PML-F), Senator Hidayatullah
Khan (ANP), Senator Kamil Ali
Agha (PML) and Senator Dilawar
Khan (Independent Group).
On Saturday, Sanjrani had
announced to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe
into the allegations leveled by
PTI Senator Azam Swati that
compromising videos of him
with his wife had been recorded
during his stay in Quetta. During
his presser, an emotional Swati
broke down and requested Sanjrani to look into his allegations.
The committee members will
decide by themselves who will
be their convener. The committee will investigate all aspects of
the alleged leaked video of Swati.
The Federal Investigation Agency
(FIA) Saturday said the obscene
video circulating on the Internet
about Senator Azam Swati was
analysed forensically and found
to be fake. According to the FIA,
the initial Video/ Audio and
Frame to Frame forensic Analysis has been carried out on the
viral video as per International
Forensic Analysis standard. Initial forensic analysis revealed that
video has been edited and different video clips have been joined
with defaced faces. “Further
analysis revealed that faces have
been swapped in the images using photoshop. The press conference by the Honorable Senator, in
which he has shown his concerns
warrant a proper investigation,” it
added. FIA requested Azam Swati
to lodge a complaint with FIA and
share his concerns about the reason for thinking it authentic. FIA
said prima facie, it is a fake video,
edited with deep fake tools to
create misunderstanding and defame the honourable Senator.