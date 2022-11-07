Share:

LAHORE - About 3,000 Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Sunday through Wah­ga Border to participate in the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib. Addi­tional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem along with Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh, Sardar Satwant Singh and others received the pilgrims. Speaking on the occasion, Sikh leaders includ­ing Sardar Preet Singh, Sardar Diljeet Singh, Sardar Manjeet Singh and Sar­dar Jagjeet Sing expressed their hap­piness after reaching in Pakistan. They said that they had received special love from the land of their ‘Gurus’.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid told the media that Janumas­than had been decorated tastefully. The ETPB had made foolproof secu­rity arrangements besides accom­modation and travelling facilities for Sikh yatrees. Special marquees have also been installed for them, he added. On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chair­man Abdul Rehman Ghilani, the of­ficers and employees of the Board would remain busy to serve the guests. Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh and Sardar Satwant Singh said the Trust Board had completed all the ar­rangements in consultation with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).