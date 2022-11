Share:

PESHAWAR - District administration Mardan on Sunday seized 311 sacks of substandard and unregistered fertilizer from a godowon situated at Babeni Road, Par Hoti. On the directives of Director General Agriculture Extension, the team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner inspected a godown and checked the quality of fertilizer. During the checking, 311 sacks of fertilizers were confiscated and shifted to the farm service centre.