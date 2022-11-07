Share:

There is a need to enact amendments in Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code for the punishment of qatl-i-amd and Section 311- for paying blood money. The gruesome crime of murder looks quite straightforward as by law only two parties are involved in it but in reality it is quite the opposite. A murderer while committing this offence creates a terror that still remains fresh in his and the victim’s vicinity.

This does not involve only two people but a society at large as well. It is seen how subsection (a) of 302 states that punishment of death shall be granted to the accused as qisas for the murder committed and subsection (b) of giving life imprisonment or fine but all referring to the facts of the case., the s.302 (c) deals with facts where qisas is not possible than the imprisonment shall be till 25 years and can be less to 10 years only but this is not usually the case. Another provision, Section 311 deals with blood money where the accused pays money to the victims family to resolve the case. This concept has made many arguments around the world and such by various human rights commissions, who argue how this practise should stop as this only creates more fear towards the criminal itself. By this concept it gives a point of view that with money a life can be bought easily where a rich can pay money and kill whoever and whenever he wants, this shows the drawback of sections 302 and 311.

The appeal for writing this letter is regarding the terror left behind by the criminal in people’s minds where they will consider themselves as the next victim and for this it is requested that atleast there shall be a minimum imprisonmentof 2 till 5 years given to the convict to satisfy the public and to eliminate the terror spread.

For example if a person is killed than the convicted person will spread fear to the people in victims vicinity and to the people in his or her vicinity, now while spreading this fear if the justice system comes to a conclusion and so decides to let the convict pay blood money to the victim’s family will not just resolve the case but at a larger view will spread more fear of his crime in the victims family and in people in his vicinity. Now this argument might be questionable but it is requested that there shall be a minimum amount of imprisonment given to the convict to satisfy the public as there is still a justice system present and so no criminal can be let off easily with just paying and if such is the case than it might be that powerful rich people can be immune to the justice system making it unjust. This will create a protection for the elite,where they can buy and coerce themselves fromgruesome crimes while using the Islamic law as a safe exist.

SHAYAAN WADOOD,

Islamabad.