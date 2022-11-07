Share:

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq on Monday lashed out at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, telling him to change his attitude and follow the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing an event, Aminul Haq warned the financial czar, Ishaq Dar, saying, “If I will not remain a minister, so will be you. The finance ministers know what I am talking about.”

Claiming that the finance minister [Ishaq Dar] has stopped the projects of his ministry, he warned Dar that there is a need to get rid of stubbornness.