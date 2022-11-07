Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders’ pre-arrest bail plea in case of violating section 144 on Monday.

As per details, the court reserved the verdict on Amir Mehmood Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed and other PTI leaders’ pre-arrest bail plea in Violation of Section 144 case.

The PTI lawyer Babar Awan informed the court that 37 cases have been registered in Islamabad and all of the them have same sections.

While hearing the bail plea judge Raja Jawad Abbas said that the political cases in the court are raised to 15 percent now.

The court told the prosecutor that he should present his arguments today as the prosecutor is aware of events that are taking place.

In his response to the court, the prosecutor said that he will present his arguments after getting the record as he doesn’t have it right now.

The court reserved the verdict till November 14 and ordered the prosecutor to submit his response before next hearing.

Earlier, several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

A terror case was registered on the state’s behalf at I-9 Police Station against PTI leaders including Amir Kayani, Qayyum Abbasi, Senator Faisal Javed, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umar Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR stated that the PTI activists pelted stones at the police, FC and administration officials, injuring several other personnel.