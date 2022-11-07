Share:

Adviser to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sports and Tourism, Awn Chaudry on Monday inaugurated ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ at World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Tourism Ministers of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan were also present on the occasion.

Led by Awn Chaudry, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Provincial Tourism Departments, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan participated in the travel show. Appreciating the organizers, he said showcasing Pakistan’s tourism opportunities at the international travel shows like WTM would help attract more tourists to Pakistan. He also received suggestions from the participants and assured them of all possible assistance by the Government of Pakistan.

The Adviser said that Pakistan was blessed with beautiful landscapes and cultural diversity, and that’s why the country has been witnessing exponential rise in tourism lately. Mr. Chaudry said the Government was committed to promoting tourism abroad and was doing its best to improve tourism related infrastructure to facilitate tourists.

By showcasing the rich diversity of the country, Pakistan Pavilion attracted a large number of travel enthusiasts, representatives of international travel companies and social media influencers. The Pakistan Pavilion was also the focus of those who had previously visited Pakistan for tourism and were excited to visit again to explore more of the country.

WTM London is one of the largest travel shows in the world and introduces global travel buyers to over 5,000 of the biggest destinations and brands in the world. The show will continue from 7-9 November 2019.