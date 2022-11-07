Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s legal advisor Babar Awan on Monday claimed that the former Prime Minister has been shot by an AK-47.

PTI leader Faisal Javed appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the case of violation of Section 144 and interference in the car government.

The court asked Faisal Javed that how is he doing now? How are the wounds? To which the PTI leader said that he has fever but he is feeling better. Faisal said that the bullet only touched his skin due which he was wounded.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Awan told the court that PTI leaders were accused of blocking the road, raising slogans against the government, alleging in the case that public property was damaged, in the case, it was accused of spreading fear with sticks and slogans, which government vehicle was damaged? It was not written in the case, the PTI was only booked for standing on the road.

He said that Imran Khan was hit by two bullets, former Prime Minister Khan was shot by AK-47 and 9 mm bullet hit Shaheed Moazzam.

Later, while talking to the media outside the court, Babar Awan said that people are advising that 5,000 people should be killed. He further questioned that who killed the FIA’s witnesses and the investigation officers were killed in which period?

"Do we have any interest in the police coming to our homes, what was sent to Azam Swati s daughter, why were the granddaughters forced to leave the country? The FIA says in a few hours that the video is fake, the FIA should not play the game of fire," he said.