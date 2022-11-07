ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Government’s spokesperson Farah Azeem
Shah, while condemning the attack on Imran Khan, advised the PTI chairman to avoid baseless allegations
against security institutions as it was an agenda of the
enemies of Pakistan. Addressing a press conference
here on Sunday, she said that the blame game would
weaken the country which could not be ignored. She
asked the PTI chairman to rethink his policies in the
best interest of the country. “Pakistan armed forces are
the life line of the country and a symbol of integrity
and you are maligning the brave officers of the institution. You must rethink whether you are not becoming
a part of a foreign agenda by doing so,” she questioned.
She said the country can move forward with unity, discipline and faith and the blame game started by former
prime minister is breaking all three ultimately weakening the country and questioned that whether former
prime minister was becoming part of the conspiracy
against the country? She reminded him that anybody
holding the highest office, represents the country and
blaming the person tantamount to blaming the country and a former Prime Minister must refrain from
blaming and weakening the state institutions. Paying
tribute to the services of armed forces, she narrated
the sacrifices of the officers and Jawans from the battle
fields on the frontiers of the country to rescue and rehabilitation of the masses in natural catastrophes, she
reminded him (Khan) the pain of the mothers who
send their loving sons after grooming them to defend
the frontiers of the country. She said a brave officer of
this institution Lit. General Sarfraz sacrificed his life in
line with duty to rescue and rehabilitate the flood victims of Balochistan and the people of Balochistan she
said were firmly standing behind the armed forces and
will not let anybody to malign them.