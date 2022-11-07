Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Government’s spokesperson Farah Azeem

Shah, while condemning the attack on Imran Khan, advised the PTI chairman to avoid baseless allegations

against security institutions as it was an agenda of the

enemies of Pakistan. Addressing a press conference

here on Sunday, she said that the blame game would

weaken the country which could not be ignored. She

asked the PTI chairman to rethink his policies in the

best interest of the country. “Pakistan armed forces are

the life line of the country and a symbol of integrity

and you are maligning the brave officers of the institution. You must rethink whether you are not becoming

a part of a foreign agenda by doing so,” she questioned.

She said the country can move forward with unity, discipline and faith and the blame game started by former

prime minister is breaking all three ultimately weakening the country and questioned that whether former

prime minister was becoming part of the conspiracy

against the country? She reminded him that anybody

holding the highest office, represents the country and

blaming the person tantamount to blaming the country and a former Prime Minister must refrain from

blaming and weakening the state institutions. Paying

tribute to the services of armed forces, she narrated

the sacrifices of the officers and Jawans from the battle

fields on the frontiers of the country to rescue and rehabilitation of the masses in natural catastrophes, she

reminded him (Khan) the pain of the mothers who

send their loving sons after grooming them to defend

the frontiers of the country. She said a brave officer of

this institution Lit. General Sarfraz sacrificed his life in

line with duty to rescue and rehabilitate the flood victims of Balochistan and the people of Balochistan she

said were firmly standing behind the armed forces and

will not let anybody to malign them.