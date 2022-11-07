Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Wahaj Riaz and Saad Baig scored terrific centuries before Bangladesh lost a wicket in a daunting chase of 411 on what was a thrilling day of cricket at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The third day of the four-day U19 contest resumed with Pakistan at 54 for two in the second innings and the two batters on strike. Wahaj and Saad scored 117 each to propel the hosts to 347. Wahaj struck five sixes and 10 fours in his 172-ball innings, while Saad, who is the captain of the side, scored his century more briskly, hitting 18 fours and a six in his 134-ball knock.

The pair struck a crucial 222-run partnership for the third wicket that put Pakistan well in front of the tourists. Haseeb Nazim scored a half-century at number five as he made 53 off 74 balls and struck six fours and a six. It was Mohammad Shihab James, who was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists with four for 24 in 6.1 overs.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ismail got the wicket of opener Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan when the scoreboard read 15 to compound the tourists’ woes. Bangladesh were 60 for one after 22-overs play with Sharear Sakib unbeaten on 29. Bangladesh face an uphill task of surmounting 351 with nine wickets in hand on day four’s pitch when they play resumes on Monday.