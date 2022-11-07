Share:

LAHORE-Sidra Amin continues to shine with the bat and scored yet another match innings to help Pakistan sealed a 2-0 series win with a match to spare in the ICC Women’s Championship encounter against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

After recording a comprehensive 128-run win in the first match on Friday, Sidra and Bismah unbeaten half-centuries inspired Pakistan to record a thumping nine-wicket win. Sidra and Bismah’s batting heroics were equally supported by spinners Nashra Sundhu and Ghulam Fatima – both grabbing three wickets each.

Chasing 195 to win, opening batters Muneeba Ali and Sidra provided a 59-run start to the innings. Muneeba who scored her maiden century in the previousgame scored a 33-ball 27, hitting two fours and fell to Eimear Richardson in the 12th over. Captain Bismah joined Sidra at the crease and both batters never allowed Ireland bowlers to settle and struck boundaries at will.

Sidra – who scored an unbeaten 176 in the last game, returned undefeated on 91 off 93 balls, which included 12 fours. Bismah scored a 70-ball 69, studded with 10 fours. The pair of Bismah and Sidra added an unbroken 136 runs for the second wicket to take the side home in the 33rd over.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Ireland were dismissed for 194 in the 48th over. Right-arm fast Fatima Sana – who will celebrate her 21st birthday on Tuesday, took the first wicket on the second ball of the match, dismissing Leah Paul for no score. Gaby Lewis was next to return back to the hut (4, 13b) courtesy fine display of fielding by Aliya Riaz whose direct hit left the tourists reeling at 27 for two in 6.1 overs.

That the tourists were managed to score 194 despite losing wickets at the regular interval was largely because of 59-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Mary Waldron and Arlene Kelly. Wicketkeeper-batter Waldron coming to bat at number seven top-scored with 35 off 57 balls, hitting two fours. Kelly – batting at number nine scored a 45-ball 34, smashing three fours.

For Pakistan, the spin twin of Fatima and Nashra bagged three wickets apiece for 32 and 41 runs, respectively. Fatima took two wickets for 26 in 8.2 overs. Pakistan and Ireland will play the third and final ODI at the same venue on Wednesday, 9 November.

SCORES IN BRIEF