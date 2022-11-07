Share:

ISLAMABAD-Electricity theft definitely is an immoral act and a national crime and to eliminate it from IESCO region is the top priority of the management.

By continuing the same, a comprehensive and indiscriminate anti-power theft campaign in all operations circles of IESCO is on full swing. IESCO Chief Executive Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan briefed that during the month of October 2022 during site checking,

3093 power theft cases were identified by IESCO, 3012 meters were found slow and direct power supply was taken from 39 meters, on the basis of slow meters and power theft Rs33.3 million fine was imposed on concerned consumers and for legal proceedings, applications have been submitted in local police stations. I

ESCO chief executive requested valuable consumers to be the part of this campaign and report about power theft to relevant SDO, XEN or on Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell, Islamabad on telephone numbers 051- 9252933, 051-9252934 so that timely action could be taken against such elements.