LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated 381 res­cuers from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on their successful train­ing at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA). In his message issued on Sunday, he said the Punjab had always been per­forming the role of an elder brother for the other provinces, adding that he was pleased that the Emergency Services Acad­emy was imparting training to the rescuers of all provinces. The chief minister highlighted that rescuers of KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan played an important role in saving many precious lives on account of the training being imparted by the Punjab Rescue Academy.He also con­gratulated 107 rescuers for get­ting pass-out along with launch­ing an emergency service in Sindh as well. He said that he was convinced that the trained rescuers would become a sym­bol of a sense of protection in Sindh like in Punjab.

Parvez underscored that the Punjab government was readily available to provide assistance to all the provinces of Pakistan through the Emergency Ser­vices Academy and apprised that the Rescue Academy was not only providing training and technical assistance to Pakistan but to the other countries as well. He stated that the person­nel of Rescue 1122 were the real heroes of the nation and they boldly helped the people in ev­ery difficult time.