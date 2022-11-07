Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday approved the Lahore El­evated Expressway project and ordered launching the Interchange Expressway Project from Gulberg to Babu Sabu at the earliest. Chairing a meeting here, he also agreed to a proposal to run electric buses in the city. The CM said that with the construction of elevated expressway, the map of Lahore would change in a few months. He ordered a review about the prospects of constructing commercial centres on the sides of the elevated ex­pressway. The CM was informed that the expenditure cost of construction of the elevated expressway on both sides com­prising four lanes would be Rs85 billion and the first expressway would be con­structed from the east to the west in the Lahore city. The distance from Gulberg to the Motorway would be covered within 8 minutes. The construction of elevated expressway would save 20-kilometre journey and 30-minute travel time.

The elevated expressway would be linked with 12 main city roads including The Mall Road and the Multan Road. The access to big hospitals including Punjab Institute of Cardiology would also be easier through the elevated expressway.

The male and female students will be provided with the transportation facil­ity to reach their educational institutions including the Lahore College and the Kinnaird College. The expressway will cater to more than 80,000 vehicles daily. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, former provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, Chairman Planning and Development, secretaries, DG LDA and other officials attended the meet­ing. Moroever, the chief minister took notice of giving threats to PTI Chair­man Imran Khan by PML-N former vice chairman of Hafizabad district, Rai Qa­mar, and ordered taking legal action against him. The police concerned reg­istered a case against the PML-N leader. The CM made it clear that no one could be allowed to take the law into one’s hands, adding that giving threats of mur­der equated to a serious crime.

CM FELICITATES PAKISTAN CRICKET TEAM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the national cricket team for clinching their victory against Ban­gladesh in an important T20 World Cup match and qualifying for the semi­final. In a message on Sunday, he said the cricket team displayed a brilliant performance in their match against Bangladesh. He said that the national cricket team displayed their excellent abilities. “Prayers of the nation are with them,” he said. He hoped that the Pakistan cricket team would win the T20 World Cup. The CM congratulated the people of Pakistan also. He said the victory was the result of hard work, adding that four wickets obtained by Shaheen Shah Afridi played a pivotal role in securing the victory.