FAISALABAD - Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad
has constituted an inspection committee to check medicine record of
Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital
Gojra, a spokesman for the Health
Department said here on Sunday.
During his surprise visit to the
hospital, he checked record and
stock of medicines and found misappropriation in it. Therefore, he
constituted a committee and directed it to inspect medicine record and
stock of the hospital thoroughly and
submit a report on priority basis.
The secretary also visited various sections of the hospital and
expressed dismay over dirty bedsheets. He directed the medical superintendent to get those replaced
and ensure display of record and
stock of hospital medicines in medicine information management system properly. The health secretary
also visited DHQ Hospital Toba Tek
Singh and reprimanded its MS when
he found water leakage near MS Office and broken tiles of the floor in
Medical Ward.
RPO INAUGURATES
NEW PARK FOR COPS
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr
Moeen Masood here on Sunday inaugurated a new park for police officials near Police Lines. A police
spokesman said here on Sunday that
the park was named after first SP of
Faisalabad, Sir Lionel Linton Tomkins
and it would provide recreational facilities to the police officials.
Later, the RPO also inaugurated
newly constructed CPO complex
at Police Lines’ parade ground and
distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the
elite force Jawans who had arrested
the accused of a double-murder case
from district kutchery.
TWO PERSONS HIT TO DEATH
Two motorcyclists were hit to death
by a truck, in the area of Nishatabad
police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a
rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle
near Sitara Chemical Mill Adda Johal on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, Muhammad Iftikhar (50) and
Muhammad Elyas (58) residents of
Chak No.93-RB died on the spot. The
police took the bodies into custody
and started investigation.
MAN’S BODY FOUND
FROM CANAL
A body of young man was found
from a Gogera Branch Canal, in the
limits of Jaranwala Sadr police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said
here on Sunday that some passersby
spotted the corpse floating in Gogera
Branch Canal near 5-Pulli Stop and
informed the rescuers. The rescuers fished out the body and handed
it over to the area police. The body
identified as Muhammad Arif had
been missing for the last two days.
The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.