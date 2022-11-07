Share:

FAISALABAD - Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad

has constituted an inspection committee to check medicine record of

Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital

Gojra, a spokesman for the Health

Department said here on Sunday.

During his surprise visit to the

hospital, he checked record and

stock of medicines and found misappropriation in it. Therefore, he

constituted a committee and directed it to inspect medicine record and

stock of the hospital thoroughly and

submit a report on priority basis.

The secretary also visited various sections of the hospital and

expressed dismay over dirty bedsheets. He directed the medical superintendent to get those replaced

and ensure display of record and

stock of hospital medicines in medicine information management system properly. The health secretary

also visited DHQ Hospital Toba Tek

Singh and reprimanded its MS when

he found water leakage near MS Office and broken tiles of the floor in

Medical Ward.

RPO INAUGURATES

NEW PARK FOR COPS

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr

Moeen Masood here on Sunday inaugurated a new park for police officials near Police Lines. A police

spokesman said here on Sunday that

the park was named after first SP of

Faisalabad, Sir Lionel Linton Tomkins

and it would provide recreational facilities to the police officials.

Later, the RPO also inaugurated

newly constructed CPO complex

at Police Lines’ parade ground and

distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the

elite force Jawans who had arrested

the accused of a double-murder case

from district kutchery.

TWO PERSONS HIT TO DEATH

Two motorcyclists were hit to death

by a truck, in the area of Nishatabad

police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a

rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle

near Sitara Chemical Mill Adda Johal on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, Muhammad Iftikhar (50) and

Muhammad Elyas (58) residents of

Chak No.93-RB died on the spot. The

police took the bodies into custody

and started investigation.

MAN’S BODY FOUND

FROM CANAL

A body of young man was found

from a Gogera Branch Canal, in the

limits of Jaranwala Sadr police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said

here on Sunday that some passersby

spotted the corpse floating in Gogera

Branch Canal near 5-Pulli Stop and

informed the rescuers. The rescuers fished out the body and handed

it over to the area police. The body

identified as Muhammad Arif had

been missing for the last two days.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.