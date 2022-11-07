Share:

LAHORE - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presi­dent Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that Pakistan can neither endure political turmoil nor afford politi­cal instability amidst its bleak economy. Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Momin Ali Malik which called on him here on Sunday, he said: “What we need is political stabil­ity which is prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges in Pakistan. Politics of confrontation, agitation, pro­test, violence and agitation is not solution.” Malik said that time had changed as now the influential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance. These coun­tries are successfully using their weapons of eco­nomic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pak­istan’s economy is not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism. He said it is indeed impor­tant to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products can remain competitive in the world markets. He further said trade facilitation was the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation. “Our Country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward,” he added