LAHORE - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that Pakistan can neither endure political turmoil nor afford political instability amidst its bleak economy. Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Momin Ali Malik which called on him here on Sunday, he said: “What we need is political stability which is prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges in Pakistan. Politics of confrontation, agitation, protest, violence and agitation is not solution.” Malik said that time had changed as now the influential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance. These countries are successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan’s economy is not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism. He said it is indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products can remain competitive in the world markets. He further said trade facilitation was the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation. “Our Country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward,” he added
