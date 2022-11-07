Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner M Ali has taken action against the anti-dengue workers performing duty in field without uploading their surveillance data on dashboard and ordered to mark one-day absent besides de­ducting their one-day wages. He is­sued directions while presiding over a meeting to review the anti-dengue measures in the provincial capital at DC office on Sunday. The deputy commissioner directed the authori­ties concerned to mark absent those 4,280 dengue workers for one day who showed carelessness in perfor­mance of their duties, saying that all dengue workers were bound to up­load surveillance data on daily basis. He added that strict monitoring and indoor as well as outdoor surveil­lance was being carried out in the city to control dengue. He directed the Parks and Horticulture Author­ity (PHA) to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its ju­risdiction. The DC also directed the Labor department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and go­downs. He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspot areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence. Meanwhile, Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner Gen­eral Nazia Mohal visited Johar Town and PCSIR housing societies to in­spect anti-dengue measures and at­tendance of dengue teams.